Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 550.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544,300 shares during the period. Oscar Health comprises 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $56,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 114.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 42.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 112,012 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 276,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,748,623.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,031,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,324,537.96. This represents a 5.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $117,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,872.96. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,055,478 shares of company stock worth $14,432,852 and have sold 103,610 shares worth $1,847,519. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSCR

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.