Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $229.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 187.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $109.02 and a one year high of $251.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

