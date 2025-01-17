Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,200 shares of company stock worth $37,407,303. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $215.75 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

