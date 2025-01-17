PAID Network Price Hits $0.0695 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $32.06 million and $60,118.13 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,319,514 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 461,319,514.26 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.07012621 USD and is down -6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $45,377.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

