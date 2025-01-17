Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,008,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 2,409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.3 days.

Parex Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Parex Resources stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

