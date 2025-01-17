Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,008,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 2,409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.3 days.
Parex Resources Trading Down 1.6 %
Parex Resources stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.
About Parex Resources
