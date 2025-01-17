Park Aerospace Releases Fiscal Year Third Quarter Results

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) disclosed its operational performance for the 2025 fiscal year’s third quarter that concluded on December 1, 2024. In a press release issued on January 14, 2025, the company outlined the outcomes of its operations.

The information shared by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission is in accordance with Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, presented as Exhibit 99.1. It is essential to note that the details provided within this report and the associated Exhibit are not to be considered as filed for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, they are not to be deemed as integrated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except when explicitly stated by precise reference in such filing.

Moreover, accompanying the report are the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 99.1: News Release dated January 14, 2025

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Park Aerospace Corp. has carried out the signing of this report on January 14, 2025, on behalf of the corporation. Executing the sign-off on behalf of the company is Christopher Goldner, the Vice President – Finance.

The organization’s contact number, including the area code, is (631) 465-3600. Park Aerospace Corp.’s principal executive offices are located at 1400 Old Country Road, Westbury, New York 11590.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

