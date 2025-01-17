Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,790 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7,888.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $23.44 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

