Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 176,090 shares in the last quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,736,000. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,702,000.

NASDAQ DFGX opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8692 per share. This is an increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

