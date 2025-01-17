Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.92. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,665,117.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,491,654.80. This represents a 26.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $77,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,197,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,914,237.12. This represents a 17.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,914,625 shares of company stock worth $81,614,514. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

