Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE PKST opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $419.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -76.27%.

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 102.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

