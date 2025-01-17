PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 564.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PennantPark Investment

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.