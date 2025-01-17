PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Flywheel Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.27.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

