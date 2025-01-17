PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 40.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $149.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.57. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.