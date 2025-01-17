Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

