Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $95,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

