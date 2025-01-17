Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.48 and a 1-year high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

