Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 104,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 38,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

