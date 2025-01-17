Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 104,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 38,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

