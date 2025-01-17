PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $707,808.40 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $707,808.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,086,338.80. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $210.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

