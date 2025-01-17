Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 5,999 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $222.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

