Procyon Advisors LLC Has $15.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $818,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 216,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $402.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $301.21 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

