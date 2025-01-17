Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 2.8 %
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
