Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,048. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 13.45.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

