ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.61, but opened at $112.74. ProShares Ultra QQQ shares last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 807,778 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,535,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth $14,490,000. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 129,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at $10,032,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 79,375 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

