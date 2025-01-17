Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.20 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 109.60 ($1.34), with a volume of 274964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.60 ($1.29).

Prs Reit Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £606.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,003.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.99.

Prs Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

Prs Reit Company Profile

www.theprsreit.com

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.

The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.

