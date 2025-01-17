Puma Alpha VCT (LON:PUAL) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Puma Alpha VCT (LON:PUAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Puma Alpha VCT Stock Performance
PUAL stock remained flat at GBX 102.50 ($1.25) during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.10. Puma Alpha VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 101.99 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.44).
