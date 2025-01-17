pzETH (PZETH) Price Reaches $3,998.18 on Major Exchanges

pzETH (PZETH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One pzETH token can currently be bought for about $3,998.18 or 0.03918040 BTC on exchanges. pzETH has a total market cap of $67.43 million and approximately $42,243.48 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,025.07 or 0.99763607 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101,059.91 or 0.98819843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 29,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 29,581.63265574. The last known price of pzETH is 3,998.18112009 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $56,516.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.