Q4 EPS Estimates for Boralex Cut by National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.13.

Boralex Stock Performance

TSE BLX opened at C$27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$25.83 and a 1-year high of C$36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.46.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

