QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 139,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 65,642 shares.The stock last traded at $78.56 and had previously closed at $77.38.

QCR Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,069.26. The trade was a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QCR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QCR in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

