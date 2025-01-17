QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2025

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRHGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 139,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 65,642 shares.The stock last traded at $78.56 and had previously closed at $77.38.

QCR Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Activity

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,069.26. The trade was a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QCR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QCR in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

