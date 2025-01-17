Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

Quaint Oak Bancorp stock remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.27%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.