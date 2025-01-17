QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.31. 4,438,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 20,585,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $281,017.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,022,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,852.15. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $607,183.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,092,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,204.80. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 536,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,619. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 880.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 316,361 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 36.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

