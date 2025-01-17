R.H. Investment Group LLC Invests $4.33 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

R.H. Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.1% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PG opened at $160.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.28 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.05.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

