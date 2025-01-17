Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 208.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,283,589.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,622.80. This represents a 71.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. This represents a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,040,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.