RDA Financial Network Acquires 7,619 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $25,266,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 779.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 239,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

NYSE:FI opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.48 and a 1-year high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

