RDA Financial Network Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $260.17 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.16.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

