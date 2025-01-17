RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after buying an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 427,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after acquiring an additional 80,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $519.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $580.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.