RDA Financial Network Purchases Shares of 6,877 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 87,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.10 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
