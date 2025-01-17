RDA Financial Network Sells 4,166 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,931,000 after purchasing an additional 249,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,184 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,733,000 after buying an additional 107,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,434,000 after buying an additional 100,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

