RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 90,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

