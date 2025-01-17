Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOGL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL):

1/13/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Alphabet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

1/6/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.90. 18,004,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,104,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $201.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.20.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

