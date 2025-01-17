Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 246 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 38.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 245,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 94,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UPS opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $161.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

