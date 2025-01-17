Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $858,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,896,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,565,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.