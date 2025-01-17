Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $290.63. 16,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $229.95 and a one year high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

