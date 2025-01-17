Rep. Kevin Hern Sells The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Estée Lauder Companies stock on December 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST > BROKERAGE INVESTMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) on 12/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/12/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 12/10/2024.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/29/2024.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:EL opened at $78.03 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. CICC Research started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Before running for Congress, Hern was a McDonald’s franchisee and served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team. Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

