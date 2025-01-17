Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROIC has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROIC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance
Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.45. 1,361,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,896. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.46.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
Read More
