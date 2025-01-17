Retireful LLC Purchases Shares of 5,643 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,643 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 1,094.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after buying an additional 562,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Workday by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $78,003,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 152.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $250.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.69 and a 200 day moving average of $246.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $17,584,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872,846.40. The trade was a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

