Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 4,672,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,621,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RZLV shares. Northland Capmk raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Rezolve AI Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolve AI

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Rezolve AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

