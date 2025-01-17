Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

