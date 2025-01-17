Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 7,123 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive
In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %
CL stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $109.30.
Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
