Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 225 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 86.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,087.77.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,971.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,174.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,926.32. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

