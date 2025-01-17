RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of RMMZ stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.